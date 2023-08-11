Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.11 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

