Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $229.41 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,846,707,760 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

