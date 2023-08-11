Raymond James Increases Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $22.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

