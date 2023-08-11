RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.33.

RBC stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.31. 103,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.15. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

