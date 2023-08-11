Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,930,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

