Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $8.60 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Redfin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Redfin

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.