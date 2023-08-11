Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.68.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 943,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.