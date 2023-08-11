Retirement Capital Strategies Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CDNS stock opened at $225.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day moving average of $213.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,142 shares of company stock worth $42,263,799 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.