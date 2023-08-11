River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.94 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RTX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 5,348,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

