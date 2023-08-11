River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.60 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of TopBuild worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,006 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $300.55. 223,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,772. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $305.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.42 and a 200 day moving average of $222.94.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

