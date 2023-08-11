River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,520 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $306.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.