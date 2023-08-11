RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

RLI traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. 313,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,369. RLI has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RLI by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

