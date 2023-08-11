Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 364,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.