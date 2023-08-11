Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Sell Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PARA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.70.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

