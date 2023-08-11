Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 661,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 341,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $458.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 929.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,452,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.