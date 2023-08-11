Royal Bank of Canada Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $50.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

