Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $59.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.90.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.92 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,458,382 in the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

