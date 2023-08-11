Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,226. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

