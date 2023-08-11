Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

