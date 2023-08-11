Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $18.33.

Get Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,850,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,604,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,850,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,604,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Inc. Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.