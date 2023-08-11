Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Saipem Trading Down 6.6 %

SAPMY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,432. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.