Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.35. Sappi shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 372 shares trading hands.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. Its products include: Dissolving Pulp, Specialties and Packaging Papers, Printing and Writing Papers, and Forestry. The company was founded on December 17, 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

