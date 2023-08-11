Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.83

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $20.69. Saputo shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,580 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

