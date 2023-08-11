Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.83

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $20.69. Saputo shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,580 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.