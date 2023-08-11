Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.83

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.83 and traded as low as $20.69. Saputo shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2,580 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
