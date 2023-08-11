Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 5.84% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $563,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,388,000 after buying an additional 435,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 309,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 272,942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 190,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

