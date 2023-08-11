S&CO Inc. Acquires 10,900 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 866,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

