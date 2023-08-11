S&CO Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,178,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises 4.6% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $54,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

MOS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 2,049,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

