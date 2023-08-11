S&CO Inc. Buys New Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 94.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

IAC stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.66. 683,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,485. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IAC

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.