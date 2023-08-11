S&CO Inc. Cuts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 320.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 15.0% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,055,000 after acquiring an additional 555,060 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,875. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, with a total value of $3,836,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,938,122 shares valued at $63,555,628. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

