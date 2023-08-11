S&CO Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Liberty Latin America worth $15,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

