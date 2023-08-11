S&CO Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

