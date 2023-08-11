S&CO Inc. Invests $236,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.52. 766,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

