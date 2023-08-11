S&CO Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after buying an additional 464,072 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after buying an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 386,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,213. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

