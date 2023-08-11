S&CO Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.77. 1,247,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.