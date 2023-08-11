Scotiabank Cuts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.00

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Free Report) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of TGB stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 936,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,014. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $388.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Free Report) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

