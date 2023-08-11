Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Seaboard Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,635.00 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,833.50.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Seaboard
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
