Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Seaboard Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,635.00 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,833.50.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Seaboard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.