Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.00 and traded as low as $19.78. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 18,454 shares trading hands.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

