Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

ASAI opened at $14.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 73.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 854.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 12.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.