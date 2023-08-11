Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12,500.00

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £125 ($159.74) and last traded at GBX 123.22 ($1.57), with a volume of 153367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.60).

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.44.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.