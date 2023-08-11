Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 143.3% in July

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

About Sherritt International

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

