Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Increases By 522.2%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 784.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IDTVF remained flat at $25.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. AB Industrivärden has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

