Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Expands By 135.0%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

