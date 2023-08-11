Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Increases By 500.0%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 13,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,428. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.