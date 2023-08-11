Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Increases By 423.5%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.3 %

JMPLY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.3448 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($26.58) to GBX 2,130 ($27.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

