Short Interest in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Grows By 4,000.0%

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

RWOD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,284. Redwoods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.