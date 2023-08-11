Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.15 to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 812,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.36 and a current ratio of 19.73. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eli N. Glezer bought 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

