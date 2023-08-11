Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,503. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

