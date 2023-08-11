Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $4.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of SMSI opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 62.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

