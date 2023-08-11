SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.31

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$42.31 and last traded at C$42.30, with a volume of 129652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.38.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.5991561 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.