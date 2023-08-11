Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $2,048,614.62 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.15, for a total transaction of $2,242,917.30.

On Friday, June 9th, Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98.

On Thursday, May 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00.

SNOW stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $205.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.96.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

