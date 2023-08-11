Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.00

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 129476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$806.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.12.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

